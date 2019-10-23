Head-To-Head Comparison: Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and United Microelectronics (OTCMKTS:UMC)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

This table compares Infineon Technologies and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $8.83 billion 2.38 $1.28 billion $1.14 16.22 United Microelectronics $4.92 billion 1.06 $250.82 million N/A N/A

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than United Microelectronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Infineon Technologies and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40 United Microelectronics 2 4 2 0 2.00

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $1.78, suggesting a potential downside of 20.18%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 11.30% 17.27% 10.35% United Microelectronics 2.04% 1.41% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Infineon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Infineon Technologies pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats United Microelectronics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide MOSEFTs and modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, and traction. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for pressure sensors and silicon microphones, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and transient voltage suppressor diodes for use in cellular infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management. The Digital Security Solutions segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment system, mobile payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.