Head-To-Head Comparison: Evergy (EVRG) vs. The Competition

Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Evergy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evergy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 3 2 0 2.17 Evergy Competitors 375 1691 1193 13 2.26

Evergy currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 63.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.74% 6.44% 2.42% Evergy Competitors 5.12% 9.48% 2.62%

Risk and Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy’s peers have a beta of 0.24, indicating that their average share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evergy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion $535.80 million 23.95 Evergy Competitors $8.22 billion $404.32 million 17.48

Evergy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evergy. Evergy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evergy peers beat Evergy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

