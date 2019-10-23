Head to Head Analysis: MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) vs. Solera National Bancorp (NYSE:SLRK)

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidSouth Bancorp -38.21% -10.41% -1.10% Solera National Bancorp 30.18% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MidSouth Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidSouth Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MidSouth Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Solera National Bancorp does not pay a dividend. MidSouth Bancorp pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidSouth Bancorp $95.06 million 2.01 -$27.52 million ($0.37) -30.92 Solera National Bancorp $9.05 million 5.10 $2.23 million N/A N/A

Solera National Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MidSouth Bancorp.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp beats MidSouth Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of March 1, 2019, the company had 42 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

