H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEES stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.93. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $32.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69.

HEES has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

