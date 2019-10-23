HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 102.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

