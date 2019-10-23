HC Wainwright Analysts Give Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) a $21.00 Price Target

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been given a $21.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 228.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 142,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $67,102,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 353,208 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

