Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 228 ($2.98) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hastings Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 211.14 ($2.76).

LON:HSTG traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 190.40 ($2.49). The company had a trading volume of 175,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.82. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 236.40 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

