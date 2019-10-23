Harvey Investment Co. LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (down from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,240.04.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,765.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,773.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,845.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

