Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,037.82

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,037.82 and traded as high as $1,761.00. Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at $1,728.50, with a volume of 1,054,662 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,740 ($22.74) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,843.90 ($24.09).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,911.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,036.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.41) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.