Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

