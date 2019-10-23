Hammerson (HMSO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hammerson (LON: HMSO) recently:

10/22/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/16/2019 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/7/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/1/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/17/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/5/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/2/2019 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 319.30 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.31. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 454.30 ($5.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

