Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $880,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $4,257,447. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $87.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.