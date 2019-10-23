Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities raised Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

