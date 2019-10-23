Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 201,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

