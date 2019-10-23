Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers makes up 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.74% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos purchased 4,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.