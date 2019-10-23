Grace & White Inc. NY Decreases Stake in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.25% of AstroNova worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

In other news, Director Richard S. Warzala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $33,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,968.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ALOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AstroNova Inc has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.