GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.31 Million

Brokerages predict that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post sales of $125.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the lowest is $125.10 million. GoPro reported sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoPro by 21.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

