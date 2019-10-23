Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,290 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,023,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,983,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 301,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 120,598 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

