Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Trading Down 2%

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.86, approximately 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.38.

About Goodfellow (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

