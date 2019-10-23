Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) to “Conviction-Buy”

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hino Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hino Motors stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. Hino Motors has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $100.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hino Motors will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

