Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to $1,900.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,453.00.
Shares of BHP opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $59.02.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
