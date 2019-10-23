Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to $1,900.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,453.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $59.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in BHP Group by 124.2% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 133,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

