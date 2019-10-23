Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

GSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins downgraded Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.80 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Beacon Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Star Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Shares of GSS opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $435,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

