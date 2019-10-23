Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $13.99, approximately 292,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $379.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $248.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at $457,480.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

