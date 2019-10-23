goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given a C$73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$73.00 target price on goeasy (TSE:GSY) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE:GSY opened at C$59.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94, a quick ratio of 16.18 and a current ratio of 16.26. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$30.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.73 million. On average, analysts predict that goeasy will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

