Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.60

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 514622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.33).

GOCO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120 ($1.57).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $421.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

About Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

