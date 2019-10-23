GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Trading Down 15.5%

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) shares dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.56, approximately 623,094 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 122,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 462.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 206,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 29,808.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 155,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 654,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 343.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlobalSCAPE in the second quarter worth $310,000.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

