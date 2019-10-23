Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,585 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 2.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,938,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,884,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 717,813 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,764 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.