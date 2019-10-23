Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,264,000.

