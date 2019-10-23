Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.76. 48,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.93. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.