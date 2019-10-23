Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Trading 7.2% Higher

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.67, 165,182 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 79,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Global Cord Blood from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

