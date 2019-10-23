GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($21.49) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,708.93 ($22.33).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,680.06 ($21.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,683.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,620.94. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

