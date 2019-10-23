Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $22.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $23.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

