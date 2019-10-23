Gifto (GTO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.24 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Cobinhood and CPDAX. Gifto has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $2.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00222839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.01275200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00033411 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00091543 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CPDAX, Kryptono, Bibox, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Bancor Network, Allbit, Bithumb, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

