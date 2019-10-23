German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report $47.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.89 million and the highest is $47.50 million. German American Bancorp. reported sales of $37.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $184.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.08 million to $185.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200.61 million, with estimates ranging from $199.91 million to $201.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

GABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,829.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,271 shares in the company, valued at $628,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,495 shares of company stock worth $77,136. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $859.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.87.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

