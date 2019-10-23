GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GNMK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $329.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 167.54% and a negative net margin of 63.86%. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $119,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,112 shares in the company, valued at $664,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 816,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock valued at $359,859 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after buying an additional 488,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 1,482,787 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 193,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

