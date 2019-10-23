General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $255,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.