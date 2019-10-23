GameStop Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 82,514 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the average volume of 6,018 put options.

GME opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

In related news, Director Carrie W. Teffner acquired 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $99,888.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,368.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,268 shares of company stock worth $175,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,446 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,116,000. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,955,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,183,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,024 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.