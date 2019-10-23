Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.69 and a quick ratio of 25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 807,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 147,874 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.