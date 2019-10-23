FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $212.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $228.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average is $189.43.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.54 million. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.20 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total value of $855,855.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pool by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,872,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 88.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,312 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 733,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pool by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

