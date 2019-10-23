FY2019 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

WCN opened at C$121.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.81. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$93.51 and a 1 year high of C$128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion and a PE ratio of 57.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.91, for a total transaction of C$1,415,337.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at C$3,202,368.47. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.18, for a total value of C$715,070.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,658,963.94. Insiders sold 37,610 shares of company stock worth $4,517,298 in the last quarter.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

