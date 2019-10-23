FY2019 EPS Estimates for State Street Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

NYSE:STT opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in State Street by 5.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in State Street by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 50.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,963.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $547,950. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

