FY2019 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut by SunTrust Banks

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.88. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

PACW opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

