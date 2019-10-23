FY2019 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

NYSE:CLB opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 94,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 80,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

