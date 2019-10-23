FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $290.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 92.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 18.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 53.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 653.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 444,602 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

