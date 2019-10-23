FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Welbilt, Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBT. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

WBT stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.67. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,010.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

