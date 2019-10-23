FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Matthews International Corp Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matthews International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $379.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.38 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

MATW stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 86,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 178,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

