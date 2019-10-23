FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.18.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.73 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$15.37 and a 52-week high of C$26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 20,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.03 per share, with a total value of C$489,563.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,988.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

