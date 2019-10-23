Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $13.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been given a $13.00 price objective by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.
FCX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 36,695,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,241,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
