Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $13.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been given a $13.00 price objective by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 36,695,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,241,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.