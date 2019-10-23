Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 849.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $75,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,484.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $990,608.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $7,025,869. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.33. 2,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

