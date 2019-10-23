Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Ford Motor also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.32 EPS.

F traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 46,054,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,684,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,197,750. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.